OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Receives $4.15 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OCANF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from $4.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Pi Financial dropped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from $3.25 to $2.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of OceanaGold from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

OceanaGold stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. OceanaGold has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.99.

OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

