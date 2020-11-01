Onto Innovation (ONTO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Onto Innovation to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Onto Innovation has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.28-0.40 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.28-$0.40 EPS.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 98.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Onto Innovation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ONTO stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.02. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.17 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

