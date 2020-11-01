OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

NASDAQ OPTN opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $4.73. OptiNose has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The firm has a market cap of $147.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.78.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.56). OptiNose had a negative net margin of 265.88% and a negative return on equity of 282.14%. The company had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 million. Equities analysts expect that OptiNose will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in OptiNose by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of OptiNose by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OptiNose by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 51,071 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in OptiNose by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

