ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Price Target Raised to $9.00

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on ORBCOMM from $7.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ORBCOMM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ORBCOMM has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.88.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

ORBC stock opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $335.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.20. ORBCOMM has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $4.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $431,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,969,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 239,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 94,632 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 865,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,218,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 9.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 609,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 52,236 shares during the period. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.