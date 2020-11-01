O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Lowered to $460.00 at Wedbush

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $490.00 to $460.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $22.99 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $21.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $24.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $573.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $508.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $476.65.

ORLY opened at $436.60 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $487.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.32.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 21.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total value of $997,542.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,485,674.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,850 shares of company stock worth $20,974,610. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 270.6% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

