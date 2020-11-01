Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) versus Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Financial Contrast

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) and Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orion Energy Systems and Applied UV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Energy Systems $150.84 million 1.30 $12.46 million $0.40 16.05 Applied UV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Orion Energy Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Applied UV.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Energy Systems and Applied UV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Energy Systems 5.26% 20.84% 9.73% Applied UV N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.5% of Orion Energy Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Orion Energy Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Orion Energy Systems and Applied UV, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Energy Systems 0 0 3 1 3.25 Applied UV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Orion Energy Systems presently has a consensus price target of $8.06, suggesting a potential upside of 25.58%. Given Orion Energy Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Orion Energy Systems is more favorable than Applied UV.

Summary

Orion Energy Systems beats Applied UV on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division. It offers interior light emitting diode (LED) high bay fixtures; smart building control systems, which provide lighting control options and data intelligence capabilities for building managers; and LED troffer door retrofit for use in office or retail grid ceilings. The company also offers various other LED, HIF, and induction fixtures for lighting and energy management needs comprising fixtures for agribusinesses, parking lots, roadways, retail, mezzanine, outdoor applications, and private label resale. In addition, it provides lighting-related energy management services, such as site assessment, site field verification, utility incentive and government subsidy management, engineering design, project management, and installation; and sells and distributes replacement lamps and fixture components into the after-market. The company serves customers directly; and through independent sales agencies and distributors, and energy contractors and electrical service companies. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc. engages in the development and acquisition of technology that address infection prevention in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, and residential markets. Its products utilize disinfection technology that applies the power of narrow-range light (UVC) to destroy pathogens thoroughly and automatically. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Mount Vernon, New York.

