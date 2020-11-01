Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORA shares. TheStreet lowered Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

NYSE ORA opened at $70.87 on Tuesday. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $87.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ofer Benyosef acquired 511 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,638.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 511 shares in the company, valued at $29,638. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Assi Ginzburg bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.03 per share, with a total value of $1,220,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 23,511 shares of company stock worth $1,417,548. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevard LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

