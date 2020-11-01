Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,706 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,379 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in FutureFuel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FutureFuel by 14.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,953 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 15,173 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in FutureFuel by 17.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,610 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FutureFuel by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in FutureFuel by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FutureFuel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

FutureFuel stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.33. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.11.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 60.74% and a return on equity of 25.48%.

FutureFuel Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

