Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Macerich during the second quarter worth $63,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in The Macerich during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in The Macerich in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in The Macerich in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Macerich stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $28.06.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.70 million. The Macerich had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 6.34%. The Macerich’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAC. Morgan Stanley cut The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet cut The Macerich from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Macerich from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

