Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,903 Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $73.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.47 and its 200-day moving average is $47.56. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $155.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.45.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,869.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%. The business had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.28) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAGE. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wedbush upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.05.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

