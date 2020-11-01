Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 0.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,322,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,331,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,811 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 8.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,261,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,671,000 after acquiring an additional 101,513 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after purchasing an additional 131,985 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NETGEAR by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,112,865 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,812,000 after purchasing an additional 79,951 shares during the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BWS Financial raised their price objective on NETGEAR from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on NETGEAR from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen raised shares of NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NETGEAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NETGEAR stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $37.40. The company has a market capitalization of $921.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.05 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.41.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura Durr sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $53,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,329.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $93,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,806.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,804 shares of company stock valued at $4,635,142. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

