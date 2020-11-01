Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 3.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on LL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $638.23 million, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.50. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $29.59.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $230.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.