Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,684 Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Editas Medicine from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $30.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.06. Editas Medicine Inc has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $39.96.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 46.57% and a negative net margin of 404.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 361.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $94,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 1,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $72,440.16. Insiders sold a total of 14,976 shares of company stock worth $519,510 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

