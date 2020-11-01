Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $141,000 Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Photronics by 232.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 547,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 383,034 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the second quarter worth about $4,098,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the second quarter worth about $3,909,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 945,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 234,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Photronics by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 207,805 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Photronics alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,366.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $59,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,127.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,890 shares of company stock worth $280,264. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $640.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Photronics had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.