Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $102,000 in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $9,582,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,591 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, AXA increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 160,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 14.72, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.15. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $45.04.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.23). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APLS shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $23,521,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $172,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,083,079 shares in the company, valued at $37,322,902.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,200 shares of company stock worth $1,281,816. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

