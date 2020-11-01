Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $182,000 in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,863 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aegion by 13.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,049,000 after buying an additional 126,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aegion by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 82,046 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aegion by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 64,764 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Aegion by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 147,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after buying an additional 25,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Aegion news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $813,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,387,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEGN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Aegion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Aegion stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $434.17 million, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.25. Aegion Co. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $23.65.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aegion Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

