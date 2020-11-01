Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $191,000 in Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 76.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.32.

NASDAQ:AIMT opened at $34.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.54. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.53.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06). On average, research analysts predict that Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aimmune Therapeutics Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

