Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,188 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter.

HCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

HCC stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $767.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.96. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $23.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 8.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

