Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in TD Ameritrade Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AMTD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 60.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 41,451 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TD Ameritrade in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 157,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 110,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,979,000 after buying an additional 326,320 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,350,000 after buying an additional 1,492,124 shares during the period. 43.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMTD. ValuEngine cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TD Ameritrade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.30.

Shares of AMTD opened at $39.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average of $38.01. TD Ameritrade Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

