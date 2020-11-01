Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 68,030 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,370,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,053 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,023,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,104 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,312,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 348,730 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 686,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 180,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $2.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBVA. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, July 31st. Redburn Partners downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

