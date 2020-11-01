Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 56,964 Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,964 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 601,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 256,385 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 48,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Nokia by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 112,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

NOK stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.18. Nokia Co. has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.90.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

