Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes $185,000 Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,935,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $345,788,000 after purchasing an additional 185,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,538,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,798,000 after buying an additional 47,857 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 20.8% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,529,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,242,000 after buying an additional 263,003 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 4.0% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,188,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,248,000 after acquiring an additional 45,828 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Natera by 359.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,320,000 after acquiring an additional 711,231 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $67.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.48. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $75.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $86.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 44.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 61,565 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,386,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $111,738.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,326.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 471,804 shares of company stock worth $32,275,410. 9.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.45.

About Natera

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.