Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 197,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,433,000 after buying an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 340.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Exact Sciences by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS opened at $123.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.74. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $141.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

In related news, insider Torsten Hoof sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $676,143.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,386.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 27,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $2,839,858.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 936,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,989,175.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,915 shares of company stock worth $7,726,778. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

