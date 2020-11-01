Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 61.85% and a negative return on equity of 150.00%. The company had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 million. On average, analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $13.11 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -39.73 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 259,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $1,718,257.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,398,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,900,165.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PACB. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

