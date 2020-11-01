Par Pacific (PARR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Par Pacific to post earnings of ($1.29) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

PARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Par Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

