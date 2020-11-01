PCB Bancorp (PCB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 3rd

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd.

PCB Bancorp has raised its dividend by 108.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PCB Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PCB Bancorp to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PCB opened at $9.40 on Friday. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $144.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.89.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.