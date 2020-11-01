PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives $20.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.08.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PMT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $66,241.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,535,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,544,000 after purchasing an additional 588,186 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $9,812,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 522.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 514,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 431,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,755,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,538,000 after acquiring an additional 378,585 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $4,382,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $23.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.35.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.59. As a group, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

