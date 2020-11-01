Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Major Shareholder Buys $12,000,000.00 in Stock

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average of $36.58. The firm has a market cap of $197.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its position in Pfizer by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 390,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Pfizer by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 238,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.66.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.