Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) released its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 EPS.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.07. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSX. Scotiabank cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.47.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

