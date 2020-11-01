Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) posted its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 43.10%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:PSXP opened at $23.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.22. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $65.22.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.59%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSXP. Barclays cut their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Phillips 66 Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In other news, Director Phillip David Bairrington purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,470.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.