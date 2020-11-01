Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Short Interest Update

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,300 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the September 30th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PML. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,843,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 1,485.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 39,868 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 32,137 shares during the period.

PML stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $16.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

