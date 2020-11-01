Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.51

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.51 and traded as low as $11.33. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust shares last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 59,599 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.