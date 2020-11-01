Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Farmers National Banc in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.43. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.57%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FMNB. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Farmers National Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $328.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.93. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMNB. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 233.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the third quarter worth $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the third quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 329.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the second quarter worth $136,000. 40.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

