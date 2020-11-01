Piper Sandler Cuts Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target to $47.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ FY2020 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Integra LifeSciences from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.77.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.48. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $63.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,470.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $261,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,879.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $9,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,091,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,983,898.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 7.4% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 542,341 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $25,485,000 after buying an additional 37,265 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,782 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after acquiring an additional 105,049 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 202.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,781 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 252,381 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 200,897 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 193,432 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 96,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

