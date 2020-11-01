Piper Sandler Lowers Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $84.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2020 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GILD. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $58.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,473,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,957,000 after buying an additional 917,009 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,718,000 after buying an additional 417,845 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 96,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

