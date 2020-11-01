Piper Sandler Raises Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Price Target to $12.50

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers National Banc from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Farmers National Banc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.93. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 329.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. 40.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

