Piper Sandler Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $500.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $430.00 to $500.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. OTR Global cut ServiceNow to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $509.89.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE:NOW opened at $497.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $489.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.21. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $238.29 and a 52 week high of $533.37. The company has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.21, a P/E/G ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.48, for a total transaction of $12,483,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,985.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.30, for a total transaction of $651,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,787 shares of company stock worth $48,034,144. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in ServiceNow by 488.2% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 5,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in ServiceNow by 251.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 14,923 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.