Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $380.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) will post sales of $380.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $388.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $372.16 million. Plantronics reported sales of $384.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plantronics.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.45. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 52.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PLT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Plantronics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plantronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

In other news, major shareholder Private Holdings I. L. Triangle sold 4,065,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $53,870,074.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLT. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Plantronics in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plantronics by 74.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Plantronics by 52.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Plantronics by 32.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 28.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 834,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 185,267 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PLT opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $795.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.91. Plantronics has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $42.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.74.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plantronics (PLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.