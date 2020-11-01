Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.10.

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $3.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.50. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLYA. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 874,200.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 43.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of December 12, 2019, it owned a portfolio of 23 resorts comprising 8,690 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

