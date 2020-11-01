Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) Given New C$1.20 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PD. National Bank Financial lowered Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.60 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Atb Cap Markets raised Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.00 price target on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.16.

Shares of PD opened at C$0.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.85. The firm has a market cap of $255.29 million and a P/E ratio of -3.01.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$164.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

