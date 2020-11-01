Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Premier Financial Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBI opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. Premier Financial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $183.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 567.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp during the third quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 16.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 406,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 57,266 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 113,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 98.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

