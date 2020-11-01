Premier Financial Corp. (NYSE:PFC) CFO Buys $273,150.00 in Stock

Premier Financial Corp. (NYSE:PFC) CFO Paul D. Nungester, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $273,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,728 shares in the company, valued at $577,766.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Paul D. Nungester, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Premier Financial alerts:

On Monday, October 26th, Paul D. Nungester, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of Premier Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $225,240.00.

Shares of PFC stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $32.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.