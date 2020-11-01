Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier Oil PLC is engaged in oil and gas exploration, development and production. The Company’s operations are located in the North Sea, Asia, Pakistan, Mauritania and the Falkland Islands, while simultaneously developing assets in Mexico and Brazil. The Company is focused on developing high quality assets in parts of the world where they have a strategic or operational advantage. Premier’s strategy is to grow shareholder value by investing in high quality production and development opportunities while maintaining exposure to upside value from successful exploration within a strict capital discipline framework. “

Get Premier Oil alerts:

PMOIY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt raised Premier Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised Premier Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Premier Oil has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS PMOIY opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $167.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.69. Premier Oil has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.55.

Premier Oil Company Profile

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier Oil (PMOIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.