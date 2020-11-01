ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SMN) Share Price Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.80

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SMN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.80 and traded as high as $15.00. ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials shares last traded at $14.64, with a volume of 57,140 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.68.

Get ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials stock. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 2.35% of ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SMN)

ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the basic materials industry of the United States equity market. Component companies are involved in the production of aluminum, steel, non-ferrous metals, commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals, forest products, paper products, as well as the mining of precious metals and coal.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.