Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) versus The Hanover Insurance Group (NASDAQ:THG) Critical Review

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) and The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Protective Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. The Hanover Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. The Hanover Insurance Group pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Protective Insurance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Protective Insurance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.6% of Protective Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Protective Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Protective Insurance and The Hanover Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protective Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A The Hanover Insurance Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $129.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.85%. Given The Hanover Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Hanover Insurance Group is more favorable than Protective Insurance.

Volatility & Risk

Protective Insurance has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hanover Insurance Group has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Protective Insurance and The Hanover Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protective Insurance $495.60 million 0.38 $7.35 million N/A N/A The Hanover Insurance Group $4.89 billion 0.74 $425.10 million $8.16 11.72

The Hanover Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Protective Insurance.

Profitability

This table compares Protective Insurance and The Hanover Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protective Insurance -1.71% 0.10% 0.02% The Hanover Insurance Group 6.39% 10.93% 2.57%

Summary

The Hanover Insurance Group beats Protective Insurance on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers commercial automobile insurance products, such as commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowner's coverages, as well as other personal coverages, such as personal inland marine, umbrella, fire, personal watercraft, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Other segment offers investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.

