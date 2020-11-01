Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,553,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,185,000 after acquiring an additional 29,057 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,306,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,889,000 after acquiring an additional 74,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,728,000 after acquiring an additional 78,257 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 519,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,146,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Benchmark increased their target price on Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Proto Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

NYSE PRLB opened at $118.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41 and a beta of 1.85. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $164.99.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Victoria M. Holt sold 17,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total value of $2,787,550.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,845,772.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,752 shares of company stock worth $3,020,123. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

