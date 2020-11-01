Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Boosted by DA Davidson

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ FY2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IPAR. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.86.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $41.06 on Friday. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $81.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.07 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 688.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

