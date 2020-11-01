QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on QADA. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QAD in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded QAD from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QADA. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in QAD during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in QAD during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in QAD during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in QAD by 454.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in QAD during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 48.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QADA stock opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. QAD has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $54.54. The company has a market capitalization of $865.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4,188.19 and a beta of 1.08.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.29. QAD had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $74.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that QAD will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

