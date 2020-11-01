Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,237 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Quantum were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 171.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 83,320 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum during the first quarter valued at $69,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 30.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 6.7% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Field Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 16.2% during the second quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 555,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 77,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Quantum alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:QMCO opened at $4.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52. Quantum Corp has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $8.52.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Quantum had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Quantum Corp will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 12,266 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $65,991.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 67,834 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $357,485.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,036,904.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,000 shares of company stock worth $933,666. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.