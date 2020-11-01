Quotient (QTNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Quotient to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Quotient has set its FY 2021

Individual interested in listening to the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. On average, analysts expect Quotient to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ QTNT opened at $4.72 on Friday. Quotient has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68. The firm has a market cap of $380.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Quotient in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

In other Quotient news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,911,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $12,374,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

